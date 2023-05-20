We have the best available players: Male

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15s Head Coach Inoke Male and the team are raring to go and deliver against the Wallaroos tonight.

Male says they have the best available squad and players have worked hard to get a spot in the team.

He says they’ve not left any stone unturned in their preparation for this Test.

Captain Sereima Leweniqila says they’d like to come out with a win and they’re confident of a good outing.

The Fijiana 15s play Wallaroos at 7 tonight and you can watch it LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

It’ll be a curtain raiser to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash at 9:35pm.