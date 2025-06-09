Tailevu’s livewire hooker joins Drua training camp

Tailevu hooker Mika Delana has been called up to join the Fijian Drua training camp, marking a major step forward in his rugby career.

The Standard Concrete Tailevu Rugby Football Union congratulated Delana on his selection, describing it as a proud moment that reflects his hard work, discipline, and passion for the game.

The union said Delana’s achievement also highlights the strength of Tailevu Rugby’s development system and its commitment to providing genuine career pathways for players from the province.

“This milestone is an important step in our Career Pathways Process,” the union said. “It reinforces our dedication to sustainable grassroots development and to ensuring that talented athletes have the platform and exposure to reach elite levels.”

Tailevu Rugby added that it looks forward to seeing Delana grow further within the Drua setup and continue to inspire the next generation of players from the province.

