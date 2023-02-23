Super Rugby debut for Masi

Olympic gold medallist Iosefo Masi [left] [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Olympic gold medallist Iosefo Masi and prop Emosi Tuqiri will make their debut for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific on Saturday.

Two players are also set to debut for the side from the bench which includes Elia Canakaivata and Nadroga winger Taniela Rakuro.

Coach Mick Byrne has announced his matchday 23 for the side’s opening match against Moana Pasifika.

Tuqiri makes his Drua debut in the number one jersey at loosehead prop, partnering Jone Koroiduadua.

Tevita Ikanivere completes the front row at hooker and will stand in as captain of the team for this match.

Flying Fijians pair Isoa Nasilasila and Ratu Rotuisolia reunite as starting locks for the match, with Joseva Tamani and Kitione Salawa as flankers while ‘Big T’ Te Ahiwararu Cirikidaveta comes in at number eight.

Byrne has opted for the tried and tested halves combination of Frank Lomani at halfback and Teti Tela at flyhalf.

Kalaveti Ravouvou starts the match at inside center with Tokyo Olympics 7s gold medalist and Rugby World Cup 7s winner Iosefo Masi at outside centre.

The wingers are Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and and Selestino Ravutaumada with Ilaisa Droasese at fullback.

Providing impact off the bench are Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Tiko,Samuela Tawake, Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Elia Canakavata, Peni Matawalu, Caleb Muntz and Taniela Rakuro, who was recently promoted from the Drua development squad.

The match kicks off at 3.35pm on Saturday at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.