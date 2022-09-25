Drua to host Super Rugby champs in Fiji

[File Photo]

Rugby fans will get to watch the Super Rugby Pacific champions Crusaders, Blues, Melbourne Rebels, Queensland Reds, Moana Pasifika, and Hurricanes in Fiji next year.

The Fijian Drua has confirmed today in a statement that it’ll host the six teams in Fiji.

However, the Drua’s other home game against the Waratahs will be played in Melbourne during the Super Round.

The Drua will make an announcement tomorrow regarding the venues of the six home games but it’s expected that three will be in Suva and three in the west.

Fijian Drua CEO Brian Thorburn says it will be a fascinating 15 weeks of Super Rugby Pacific and they cannot wait to play six games in front of our Drua vuvale.

Thorburn adds the fact that all home games in Fiji are on Saturday afternoons will make it easy and convenient for all fans to attend and cheer on their Drua as they take on some of the world’s best rugby teams.

The Drua will take on Moana Pasifika at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland in the opening Super Rugby Pacific round.

Fixtures:

●Round 1: Moana Pasifika v Fijian Drua, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland – 4.35pm (local) / 3:35pm (Fiji)

●Round 2: Fijian Drua v Waratahs, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 7.45pm (local) / 8.45pm (Fiji)

●Round 3: Fijian Drua v Crusaders, Venue TBC –3.35pm (Fiji)

●Round 4: Reds v Fijian Drua, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane – 3pm (local) / 5pm (Fiji)

●Round 5: Highlanders v Fijian Drua, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin – 4.35pm (local) / 3.35pm (Fiji)

●Round 6: Fijian Drua v Rebels, Venue TBC- 3.35pm (Fiji)

●Round 7: Bye

●Round 8: Brumbies v Fijian Drua, GIO Stadium, Canberra – 7:35pm (local) / 9:35pm (Fiji)

●Round 9: Chiefs v Fijian Drua, FMG Stadium, Waikato, Hamilton – 7.05pm (local)/ 7.05pm (Fiji)

●Round 10: Fijian Drua v Blues, Venue TBC – 12.05pm (local) / 2.05pm (Fiji)

●Round 11: Fijian Drua v Hurricanes, Venue TBC –2.05pm (Fiji)

●Round 12: Force v Fijian Drua, HBF Park, Perth – 5.35pm (local) / 9.35pm (Fiji)

●Round 13: Waratahs v Fijian Drua, Allianz Stadium, Sydney – 7.45pm (local) / 9.45pm (Fiji)

●Round 14: Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika, Venue TBC- 2.05pm