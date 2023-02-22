Short term Drua contracts for Rakuro and Tiko

Taniela Rakuro

Young Nadroga winger and Drua development player Taniela Rakuro has been promoted to the main Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad to provide further depth in the back three.

The 22-year-old who hails from Vusama village in Malomalo, Nadroga, featured in the trial against Melbourne Rebels in January this year.

Rakuro and prop Jone Tiko signed short-term contracts for the 2023 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Brisbane-based Wests Bulldogs prop Tiko was also part of the squad last season and re-joins to provide cover in the front row.

He has been capped by the Drua in 2022 and featured in both trial matches this year against the Melbourne Rebels and Western Force.

The 28-year-old hails from Navakawau village in Taveuni.

Our Drua faces Moana Pasifika at 3:35pm on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand and you can watch the match LIVE and on FBC Sports HD channel.