Waqa stood down

File Photo

Lautoka FC star striker, Saula Waqa, has been stood down from playing football after testing positive for drugs during the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT semifinals.

However, Lautoka officials say that Waqa had tested negative during their own pre-tournament testing conducted by the association.

Furthermore, Waqa himself is denying the allegation of drug use.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to appear before the disciplinary committee at the end of the month, when the body convenes for its monthly session.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf confirmed the situation to FBC Sports, stating that Waqa faces a fine and a potential three-year suspension if found guilty, as this marks his third offense.

Yusuf says that the disciplinary committee holds the authority to either increase or decrease the length of the suspension based on their findings.

“Initially he refused to provide sample. He was told that if you don’t provide sample, you’ll be deemed to be positive and suspended. Finally, he gave his sample and they tested it. First strip positive, second strip positive. They took it to the lab to reconfirm and then a day later we advised Saula and Lautoka Football.”

Fiji Football plans to implement random drug testing at two venues every round of the National League, with doctors present to take unannounced samples.

This initiative aims to ensure a clean and fair playing environment across all levels of Fijian football.

