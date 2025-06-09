Naitasiri looks ahead despite final loss

Naitasiri may have fallen short in the Skipper Cup final against Malolo, but the side’s campaign has been hailed as a sign of a promising future.

The Highlanders fielded one of their youngest squads in recent years, with players as young as 19 and their run to the final has been seen as the beginning of a new era for the province.

Head coach Timoci Tinaviti said it was an important learning experience for the team and a moment to reflect on their growth.

“I want to thank the Lord for this opportunity. I think it took quite a long time for us to come back to the final. But congratulations to Malolo for a good game today.”

He added that the defeat would not define the team’s journey, with preparations for the 2026 season already underway.

Tinaviti said the youthful makeup of the squad was part of Naitasiri’s long-term development plan and that the experience would only make them stronger.

“For a long time, we’ve seen Naitasiri coming up to the final with 19-year-olds, 20-year-olds, 21-year-olds, 22-year-olds. It’s part of our development plan. These young boys can take us through the next five years.”

While the final didn’t go their way, Tinaviti said the journey itself was a victory for Naitasiri rugby.

