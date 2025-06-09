[Source: Reuters]

US President ‌Donald Trump said he is open to participating ​in a trilateral meeting ​with Chinese President Xi Jinping ⁠and Russian President Vladimir Putin ​and that it could ​be focused on denuclearization.

“We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons ​and denuclearization,” Trump told ​reporters outside the White House.

“If President ‌Xi ⁠wants to have it, I’d have it.”

Earlier Monday, the Kremlin said that Putin, ​Trump ​and ⁠Xi could hold a three-way meeting on the ​sidelines of next ​month’s ⁠APEC summit in China and that a potential meeting had ⁠come ​up in ​talks.