Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Iran reveals shocking COVID-19 statistics|Civil Servants advised to report to work|All 91 schools in Lautoka closed until further notice amid case of COVID19|USP closes Lautoka campus|COVID-19 Contact tracing underway|Vicious attacks on COVID-19 victim condemned|Fiji Airways says flight attendant had undergone mandatory screening|PM announces major restrictions due to COVID-19|Banks ready to ease loan repayments|Ministry of Health trace movement of COVID-19 patient since Monday|Sayed-Khaiyum outlines employment scenarios|Fiji has first confirmed case of COVID-19|NZ in coronavirus lockdown - borders closed to foreigners|Fiji expected to lose over 30,000 tourists if COVID-19 escalates|Hundreds of people in Labasa rush to supermarkets|Australia shuts borders to all non-citizens|Supermarkets busier than usual|Minister Reddy announces Agriculture COVID-19 response|PM to make announcement regarding COVID-19|HFC Bank ready to help customers|Panic buying continues in Suva|Large crowds rush to supermarkets in Lautoka|Marist 7s postponed|Businesses urged to have continuity plan|Proper hygiene is vital to combat COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby

FRU suspends all competitions

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 20, 2020 10:15 am

The Fiji Rugby Union Board has suspended all forms of competition and events across the nation with immediate effect, until further notice.

This decision has been made in alignment with the enhanced controls announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday, upon the discovery of a positive case of COVID-19 in Lautoka.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says after consultation with sponsors, the upcoming domestic competitions such as the Skipper Cup, Vodafone Vanua Championship and Fijian Latui’s Global Rapid Rugby season are all suspended.

Article continues after advertisement

O’Connor adds as time and the situation evolves we will re-assess these competitions and will inform Affiliate Unions of the new competition kick off dates.

FRU will also continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with Government measures and make decisions around the future competitions such as Kaji and the Dean’s together with the Flying Fijian’s commitments in June and July.

[Source:FRU]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.