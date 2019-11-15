FRU suspends all competitions

The Fiji Rugby Union Board has suspended all forms of competition and events across the nation with immediate effect, until further notice.

This decision has been made in alignment with the enhanced controls announced by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday, upon the discovery of a positive case of COVID-19 in Lautoka.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says after consultation with sponsors, the upcoming domestic competitions such as the Skipper Cup, Vodafone Vanua Championship and Fijian Latui’s Global Rapid Rugby season are all suspended.

O’Connor adds as time and the situation evolves we will re-assess these competitions and will inform Affiliate Unions of the new competition kick off dates.

FRU will also continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with Government measures and make decisions around the future competitions such as Kaji and the Dean’s together with the Flying Fijian’s commitments in June and July.

[Source:FRU]