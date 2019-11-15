Former All Black Kahui teams up with Western Force

Former All Black Richard Kahui has teamed up with the Western Force for their Super Rugby AU campaign.

The 2011 World Cup-winning All Black was sitting on the beach with his son nearly two weeks ago when his phone rang and less than a week later, he’s training with the Force.

Kahui spent seven years in Japan with the Toshiba Brave Lupu and the 35-year-old returned to Queensland in April in the wake of the Top League’s cancellation.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Kahui admits he’s in the “back end” of his career but is adamant he is not just with the Force to be a mentor, he wants to push for a match-day spot as soon as possible.

Kahui was part of the Chiefs’ 2012 Super Rugby-winning squad and played 17 Tests for the All Blacks.

The Force will play the Reds at 9:05pm on Friday.