Doge’s long-awaited return to competitive rugby

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

It took a lot of mental persistence and consistency for Flying Fijians prop Mesake Doge to overcome his injury and bear with rehab.

Doge had been battling an ACL injury for 11 long months and is now ready for a potential Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut after being named on the bench by Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne.

The 30-year-old says it has been a long wait since his last competitive game, and he is excited to finally share the load with his Drua brothers.

“I’ve just been thanking God for his protection and guidance in my life to get me here. I know it’s not easy looking at the boys playing and just wanting to get in there and share the load with them, but I couldn’t because I was still in rehab, working on myself and strengthening my weaknesses.”

The former Queen Victoria School student adds that now that he is back on track, the pressure is on for him to prove himself in the remainder of the season.

He says every player in the team has to prove their worth to be considered for a match-day squad, and he says this is a challenge he has to take on.

Doge is expected to add firepower to the Drua’s front row against the Waratahs tonight at 9.35.

You can watch this match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

In the games played last night, Crusaders registered another big win, defeating Moana Pasifika 41-7 while Blue tamed Reds 45-26.