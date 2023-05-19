Debut for Nakesa and Ravutia, Leweniqila to lead

Four uncapped players have been named in the Vodafone Fijiana 15’s match-day 23 squad by Head Coach Inoke Male to face the Wallaroos in Sydney tomorrow.

Former Fiji 7s rep Ulaiyasi Lawavou’s daughter Mereoni Nakesa and flyhalf Jenifer Ravutia are in the starting 15 while prop Ana Korovata and Setaita Railumu will potentially earn their first cap off the bench.

Props Iris Verebalavu and Siteri Rasolea will again guide our front row with Litia Marama at hooker.

Article continues after advertisement



[Jenifer Ravutia]

Nakesa teams up with Doreen Narokete as locks with the loose forwards trio of Karalaini Naisewa, Sulita Waisega and skipper Sereima Leweniqila.

After a great performance during the Super W semi-final and final, halfback Evivi Senikarivi gets her first-ever start together with Ravutia.



[Ana Korovata]

The wingers are Raijeli Laqeretabua and Kolora Lomani while Luisa Tisolo will be at fullback.

Fijiana Drua midfield pair of vice-captain Merewai Cumu and Vani Arei will again lead the backline.

The Fijiana 15s play Wallaroos at 7 pm tomorrow.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.

Fijiana 15s squad V Wallaroos

1. Iris Verebalavu

2. Litia Marama

3. Siteri Rasolea

4. Doreen Narokete

5. Mereoni Nakesa *

6. Karalaini Naisewa

7. Sulita Waisega

8. Sereima Leweniqila ©

9. Evivi Senikarivi

10. Jennifer Ravutia *

11. Rachel Laqeretabua

12. Merewai Cumu (VC)

13. Vani Arei

14. Kolora Lomani

15. Luisa Tisolo

Impact

16. Keleni Marawa

17. Bitila Tawake

18. Ana Korovata **

19. Jade Coates

20. Asinate Serevi

21. Setaita Railumu **

22. Wainikiti Vosadrau

23. Adita Milinia

* Debut

** Potential Debut