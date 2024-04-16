Byrne is new Flying Fijians coach

Mick Byrne is the new Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach.

The Fiji Rugby Union made the announcement this afternoon, saying that it accepted Byrne’s appointment following an extensive, rigorous selection and negotiation process.

In a statement, Fiji Rugby says they are thrilled to welcome Byrne as their new head coach.

FRU says Byrne, who has coached at the highest levels with teams like Scotland, Japan, the Wallabies, and the All Blacks brings a wealth of experience.

It says Bryne was part of three Rugby World Cup-winning teams.

Fiji Rugby commends Byrne’s deep understanding and passion for Fijian rugby, as evidenced by his work with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team.

FRU says Bryne will continue coaching the Fijian Drua through the Super Rugby Pacific season while also preparing the Flying Fijians for upcoming matches against the Barbarians, All Blacks, July tests, and the European Tour at the end of the year.

It says the new coach managed to secure a long-term work permit from the Department of Immigration just yesterday.

FRU says this step ensures compliance with Fiji’s immigration laws and aligns with World Rugby’s criteria for coach selection.