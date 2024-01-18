Ba Originals relish Coral Coast 7s outing

The Ba Originals side are relishing the opportunity to expose their players to high-calibre rugby.

The side is making its debut at this year’s McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s and coach Gabriel Kautoga says the players will come away for the better having taken on some of the best local and overseas teams.

These players represent all the various clubs in the Ba Rugby Union and have trained strenuously to make their first outing at the Coral Coast 7s a memorable one.

[Coach Gabriel Kautoga]

“We have raw talents up in the outreach and untouched space in Ba but through this program we have managed to bring them all together.”

The team has been training under the guidance of former Fiji 7s speedster Vilimoni Delasau, who unfortunately couldn’t be at the grounds for their maiden appearance.

They will not taking their participation at the Coral Coast 7s for granted and look to gain as much exposure as they can over the next three days.