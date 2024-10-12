Radradra rallies Fiji to back Bati & Bulikula

Former Fiji Bati wing and Flying Fijians outside centre Semi Radradra

Former Fiji Bati wing and Flying Fijians outside centre Semi Radradra is urging the people of Fiji to rally behind the Fiji Bati and Bulikula teams as they prepare to host the Pacific Bowl Championship next weekend.

Radradra is calling on fans to come out in large numbers to support both national rugby league teams, emphasizing the significance of playing on home soil after two decades.

He believes this is a special moment for the teams and for Fijian rugby league.

He adds that the event offers a valuable opportunity to promote and elevate the sport across the nation, highlighting the pride and passion that Fiji has for rugby.

Radradra hopes this will inspire more local participation and strengthen the support for the teams.

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will kick off their Pacific Championships campaign against the PNG Kumuls in Suva next Saturday and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.