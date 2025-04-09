Potential China flights ahead

Direct flights between Fiji and mainland China are on the horizon, with potential commencement by the end of the year.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka confirmed that Fiji Airways is in talks to establish the Shanghai route, a move designed to strengthen tourism and business links.

While Fiji Airways currently operates flights to Hong Kong, the addition of a direct route to Shanghai will open up new opportunities for Chinese tourists and business travelers to visit Fiji.

“The airline, Fiji Airways, have done the numbers. And for them, Shanghai would be the first choice right now. And the air service agreement is also being discussed on how to go about it.”

Gavoka states that China’s growing middle class is a key market for Fiji’s tourism and trade sectors.

“The Chinese are known for being good spenders. And we welcome the development in the Chinese market.”

Gavoka adds further details are expected to be released in the coming months.

