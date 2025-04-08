Tigers extend winning streak with decisive victory over Yankees

[ Source: Reuters ]

Andy Ibanez hit a three-run homer, Casey Mize pitched six strong innings and the host Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to four games with a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Monday.

Justyn-Henry Malloy supplied a two-run single for Detroit, which has won six of its last seven games. Jake Rogers and Colt Keith scored two runs apiece.

Mize limited the Yankees to one run and four hits in six innings while recording six strikeouts. Tyler Holton, Beau Brieske and Tommy Kahnle each tossed an inning of scoreless relief.

Yankees starter Carlos Rodon gave up five runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in six-plus innings.

Aaron Judge had an RBI single for New York, which managed just one extra-base hit in the chilly conditions.

The Yankees left two runners stranded in the first. Ben Rice drew a leadoff walk and Paul Goldschmidt had a one-out single but Mize retired Jazz Chisholm on a flyout.

A baserunning blunder cost New York in the third. Rice smacked a one-out triple to right-center field. With Judge at bat, catcher Rogers picked Rice off of third base.

