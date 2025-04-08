Baby Pearls march into camp

The local members of Netball Fiji’s Baby Pearls squad are set to march into camp today in preparation for the upcoming Ruby North Series, scheduled for later this month.

Today marks the beginning of a five-day training camp under head coach Simone Nalatu, where players will fine-tune their skills and combinations.

At the end of the camp, a final 15-member team will be named to travel and compete in five matches.

The series is part of the squad’s build-up towards the Netball World Youth Cup, which will be held in Gibraltar this September.

Leading up to the camp, the wider squad has been training with their respective clubs—both locally and in overseas leagues—and as a core group of 15 players under assistant coach Vaiti Waqatabu.

The Ruby North Series will take place from April 23rd to 28th, providing a valuable international platform for the young Pearls to test themselves against quality opposition.

The Netball World Youth Cup is scheduled to run from September 19th to 28th, where the Baby Pearls will represent Fiji on the global stage.

