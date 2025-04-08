Trump says the US is having direct talks with Iran

[ Source: BBC News ]

US President Donald Trump is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House

An expected news conference with the two leaders was abruptly cancelled, US media is reporting – no reason has been given for the change in schedule

The pair are expected to discuss the war in Gaza and the return of hostages, following the breakdown of a fragile ceasefire with Hamas

A previous meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in February saw the US president suggest forcibly moving Palestinians from Gaza to turn it into a “riviera of the Middle East”

Separately, Netanyahu will likely make a case for a reduction in the 17% tariffs Trump placed on Israel

The Israeli prime minister is the first world leader to appear at the White House since Trump’s tariff announcement last week

