Tailevu Zone postponed to this afternoon

The Tailevu Zone Athletics competition, set to start this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, has been postponed to 1pm.

This has been confirmed by the event organizers.

The organizer did not specify the reason for the delay; however, they apologized for any inconvenience caused.

Article continues after advertisement

There will be more than 800 athletes competing over the next two days, with Ratu Kadavulevu School and Tailevu North College set to defend their title in the boys and girls’ divisions.

The event was scheduled to start this morning, but postponed to 11am before it was moved again to start at 1pm.

Meanwhile, the Tailevu Zone Athletics competition will be shown live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.