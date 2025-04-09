Ronaldo pays tribute after death of former coach

Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Figo are among many Portuguese players discovered by Aurelio da Silva Pereira. [Photo Credit: BBC Sports]

Cristiano Ronaldo has paid tribute following the death on Tuesday of the coach who discovered him and several other elite Portuguese players.

Aurelio da Silva Pereira, who died aged 77, created Sporting Lisbon’s recruitment and training department in 1988 and went on to be responsible for the development of some of Portugal’s finest players.

The list of players he discovered and nurtured includes Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Nani and Ricardo Quaresma.

“One of the greatest symbols of world training has left us, but his legacy will live on forever,” Ronaldo posted, external on social media.

“I will never stop being grateful for everything he did for me and for so many other players. Until forever, Mr. Aurelio, thank you for everything. Rest in peace.”

Aurelio Pereira was partly responsible for Portugal’s greatest football achievement, as the Euro 2016-winning squad featured 10 players he helped to discover. That team was nicknamed the ‘Aurelios’.

In 2017, he received the Medal of Sporting Merit from the City of Lisbon and, in 2018, Uefa distinguished him with the Order of Merit for his contribution to the development of Portuguese and European football.

“The death of Aurelio Pereira represents an irreparable loss for Portuguese Football,” the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement.

“For history, in addition to the enormous legacy built by the man who discovered some of the best players in our history, there will be a kind person, of fine treatment and who always defended our talent.”

Sporting – for whom Aurelio Pereira played and later coached after returning from Lisbon rivals Benfica – named their academy’s main pitch after him.

“He was a master in his field and a person everyone agreed upon,” Sporting said in a statement.

“He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest names in the history of national football and, above all, in the history of Sporting Clube de Portugal.”

Nani wrote, external on social media: “Thank you for everything. You were a great friend, an excellent human being, who gave me good and important advice. I’ll never forget everything I learned from you, my friend.”

