High literacy drives BPO growth: Kamikamica

With a literacy rate of 96%, a young workforce, and a high level of English fluency, Fiji is positioning itself as a prime destination for Business Process Outsourcing.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Communications Manoa Kamikamica during a virtual briefing hosted by Matchboard in partnership with Pepper Advantage Fiji.

He adds the BPO sector, which currently employs around 8,000 people, is expected to expand significantly, with the government aiming to create 25,000 jobs over the next five to 10 years.

Kamikamica describes BPO as a “game-changing industry” that not only creates jobs but also brings vital foreign exchange to the country.

He adds that the BPO sector has seen rapid growth, especially during the pandemic, when Fiji remained operational while other countries shut down.

Kamikamica states that the sector’s continued momentum is key to diversifying the country’s economy beyond traditional industries like tourism and agriculture.

