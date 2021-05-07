Rabbitohs survive late Sharks attack

The Rabbitohs survived a late Sharks attack to record a 32-22 win over Cronulla at Suncorp Stadium last night.

The Rabbitohs looked on the path to certain victory when they raced to a 20-0 lead inside 30 minutes only for Cronulla to launch a second-half fightback and pull within sight of victory to trail 20-16 with 14 minutes to play.

It was a relieving victory for the Rabbitohs after last week’s humiliating 50-point loss to Melbourne but coach Wayne Bennett will know they need further improvement if they’re to match ladder leaders Penrith next Sunday.

In other matches, Roosters defeated the Cowboys 30-16.

Tonight’s clash will see Kane Evans’ Warriors take on Maika Sivo’s Eels at 3.50pm.

This followed by Tui Kamikamica’s Storm battle Tariq Sim’s Dragons at 6.05pm.

Viliame Kikau’s Panthers will face Titans at 8.25pm.