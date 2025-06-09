Local athletes receives support ahead of 2028 Olympic Games

Five of Fiji’s most promising athletes have secured prestigious scholarships under the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Solidarity Program to help them prepare for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The selected athletes are Viliame Ratulu (sailing), Gerard Takayawa (judo), David Young (swimming), Heleina Young (athletics) and Lolohea Naitasi (taekwondo).

The IOC Solidarity scholarships provide crucial monthly financial and technical assistance, ensuring the athletes have access to high-performance training environments in the lead-up to LA 2028.

Article continues after advertisement

The support package covers coaching, medical services, competition exposure, international travel and other essential resources required at the elite level.

The program is designed to strengthen each athlete’s qualification campaign while enhancing their ability to compete against the world’s best.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.