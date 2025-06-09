Handball Fiji returns home after historic IHF trophy campaign

[ Source: International Handball Federation / Facebook ]

Fiji’s handball youth and junior teams returned home yesterday to a warm welcome after an inspiring performance at the International Handball Federation Oceania Trophy, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing sport in the country.

In a remarkable debut, the Fiji Youth Girls Team claimed third place after defeating Australia 24–19 — an incredible result considering the players only learned the game two months ago.

The team, made up of girls from different secondary schools, showed determination and natural sporting ability throughout the competition.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Junior Team also impressed, finishing fifth overall after a convincing 27–19 victory over the Cook Islands.

Capping off the campaign, Elizabeth Colata was named the IHF Youth Top Goalie Award winner, recognizing her outstanding performances between the posts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.