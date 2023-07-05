Young Kulas fly Fiji to the final

The Digicel Young Kulas have advanced to the final of the OFC Under-19 Women’s Championship.

The home side defeated Samoa 3-1 in the first quarter-final match at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

Fiji like the quarter-final showed that they really wanted to win as they continuously attack Samoa’s goal but their attempts were to no avail.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Angeline Chua-coached side did not give up and their persistent effort paid off in the 43rd minute.

Captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva struck from well outside the box with the ball going through goalkeeper Tsehai Viliamu’s hands, rolling well in the direction of Sonia Alfred who did not hesitate to tap it into the net.



Captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva was named the Player of the Match

Riding high from the thrill of the first goal, the Young Kulas found their rhythm and were in again in the third minute of added time.

The skilful Bijila Keleiwaca beat the defenders, before delivering a low curling cross for Timaima Ana who finished it fancily.

Fiji led 2-0 at the break.

They maintained the same energy into the second spell creating opportunities and looking for space while at the same time standing up solidly in defence.

Overseas-based player Preeya Singh nailed the winner in the 67th minute, with a nicely taken strike from outside the box as it floated into the net, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Samoa managed to pull one back in the 85th minute through a penalty when Bakaniceva was penalized for a foul.

The Young Kulas will face either New Zealand or the Cook Islands in the final on Saturday.