VVIP ticket sales open for IDC 2025

Ticket sales for the FMF Inter-District Championship 2025 have officially started, with the five-day VVIP package now available for purchase.

With just 22 days to go until the tournament kicks off at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early.

The VVIP package is priced at $200 and provides supporters with reserved leather seating for all five days of the tournament.

The package also includes a souvenir tournament magazine and complimentary bottled water daily.

All VVIP seats are fully reserved, meaning a ticket holder’s seat will remain theirs for the entire tournament, regardless of their arrival time.

Additional ticketing options will be made available shortly.

A VIP seating package will soon be announced, which will be located in the D-Section of 4R Stadium.

This package includes reserved bucket-style seating for all five days and is priced at $150.

A limited-time 20% discount will be offered on the VIP tickets, bringing the price down to $120 for fans who purchase before September 30.

