Superb Newcastle thump woeful Everton 4-1 in Goodison romp

[Source: Reuters]

Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United tightened their grip on a Champions League qualification place with a thumping 4-1 Premier League victory at second-bottom Everton this morning, deepening the relegation crisis at the Goodison Park club.

Joelinton and Jacob Murphy were also on the scoresheet as Newcastle had too much quality for an Everton side who were last relegated in 1951 but are now facing that very real prospect. Dwight McNeil netted a late consolation for the home side.

Newcastle are in third place with 62 points from 32 games and well on course for a first Champions League place since 2002.

Everton are second-bottom, two points from the safety zone and facing a crunch visit to fellow strugglers Leicester City on Monday.

“First half was not perfect but second half was very good, we scored some very good goals,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe told BBC. “We really put our foot to the floor and showed what we are capable of.

“The end table will tell us where we are and what we have next season but for now we are just focusing on the next game (home to Southampton on Sunday). We have returned to form in a really good way.”

Everton had been whipped into a frenzied start by a raucous crowd on Merseyside, but the Premier League’s lowest scorers could not make that pressure pay and in the end were picked off by moments of decisive attacking play from the visitors.

Wilson scored from six-yards after Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford could only parry Joelinton’s shot and the ball fell kindly for the striker.

It was perhaps harsh on Everton, who had started brightly and were denied an equaliser for Dominic Calvert-Lewin by a tight offside call on the stroke of halftime.

It was an even contest at the break but Newcastle took control in the second half and extended their lead when Joelinton headed in a second.