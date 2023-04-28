Spurs fight back to draw 2-2 with Man United in thriller

[Source: Reuters]

Tottenham Hotspur rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League clash on Thursday that saw the visitors cementing fourth spot.

The point left United six points clear of fifth-placed Spurs with two games in hand and all but ended the London side’s hopes of Champions League football next season.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had put United 2-0 ahead at halftime but goals from Pedro Porro and Son Heung-min after the break salvaged a draw for battling Tottenham.

“Of course when you are 2-0 up then you are a little bit disappointed when you draw,” said United manager Erik ten Hag. “We had the chances after 2-1 to score … and we didn’t and we conceded the goal. I think in this week 2-2 is a good draw.”

Some fans protested against Spurs chairman Daniel Levy outside the ground before the match and there were chants of ‘We want Levy Out’ after the team went behind against United in the wake of the 6-1 mauling at Newcastle United on Sunday.

The mood soured when Sancho opened the scoring after seven minutes when the forward cut in from the left and struck a low shot into the far corner past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.