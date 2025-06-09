Salah criticizes UEFA over tribute to Palestinian player

[Source: BBC Sport]

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called out UEFA over a tribute to Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid it posted on social media which failed to refer to the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Thursday, the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) said Obeid was killed in an Israeli attack while waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip the previous day.

The 41-year-old, who was known as the “Pele of Palestinian football” according to the PFA, scored more than 100 goals during his career, including two in 24 international matches.

In a post on X on Friday, UEFA said: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’.

“A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

On Saturday, Egypt international Salah, 33, responded with, external: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”

BBC Sport has contacted UEFA for comment.

Israel began its military offensive in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 others were taken hostage.

Since then, more than 61,300 people have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israeli military operations.

At least 38 people have also been killed and 491 injured as a result of Israeli military activity over the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Saturday.

The UN reported earlier this month that 1,373 Palestinians have been killed seeking food since late May, when a new US and Israeli-backed organisation Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) set up aid distribution sites.

Salah has previously advocated for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and called for “world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls” amid the conflict.

