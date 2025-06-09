Rewa retains Premier League title

Rewa FC has unofficially retained its Extra Premier League title with two matches left.

The Nausori-based side currently has 39 points having played 16 matches with 12 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.

Lautoka and Labasa closely follow in second and third positions with 34 and 33 points respectively.

The result also means that Labasa’s hopes of winning the league title have been trimmed.

Labasa will need to score 9 goals each in both their matches to close the 18-goal difference margin, and hope that Rewa loses both their matches.

This week in EPL, two pending matches will be played on Sunday, with Rewa vs Suva and Labasa vs Nadi.

The final round will then see Tavua meet Ba, Navua host Nadi, Lautoka face Suva, Labasa play Nadroga, and Rewa clash with Nasinu.

