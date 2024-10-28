Palmer leads Chelsea past Newcastle

[Source: BBC]

Cole Palmer scored his seventh goal of the season as Chelsea beat Newcastle to continue their impressive start.

Palmer struck early in the second half when his clean strike from just inside the penalty area beat Nick Pope at his near post.

Nicolas Jackson’s fifth league goal of the campaign had given the Blues an 18th-minute lead, when he fired home from Pedro Neto’s square ball after Palmer’s delicious pass set Chelsea away.

But Newcastle were level 14 minutes later thanks to Alexander Isak’s tap-in.

Isak perhaps should have levelled towards the end of the game after rounding goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, but his attempt to walk the ball in was thwarted by Chelsea defenders.

Chelsea thought they had a late penalty when Christopher Nkunku went down inside the box under a challenge. It was initially given but the decision was overturned following a review by the video assistant referee after it appeared Nkunku slipped.

In the end, Palmer’s seventh goal in just nine Premier League games secured the three points that elevated Chelsea to fourth in the table.

They could drop to fifth if Arsenal avoid defeat against Liverpool later on Sunday, but Chelsea’s presence in the higher reaches underlines their impressive form under boss Enzo Maresca so far this season.

They have won five of their nine Premier League games under the former Leicester manager, losing only to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are 12th and are now winless in their last five league outings.