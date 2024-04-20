Old Verevou is back: Singh

Iosefo Verevou [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

After having an impressive outing at the Digicel Fiji Premier League games, the Rewa FC head coach believes their midfielder, Iosefo Verevou has got the potential to be injected into the national side again.

Coach, Roderick Singh believes that Verevou has gotten back to form and has been a threat to their opponents.

He says that the 27-year-old player has been showing reasons why he should be given the national jumper.

Article continues after advertisement

“Iosefo Verevou deserves to be called for national duties.You look at him, his trimmed down and he is back to his old performance. His one of the players to score in the World Cup for Fiji in Fiji U20 and he is back into his old form and I salute him and I urge he gets called up for the national team and to continue with his national duties”

Verevou have scored four goals in this season so far and is determined to net more.

He is expected to feature for the Delta Tigers as they face Lautoka at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 7pm tonight.

In other games happening tomorrow will see Nadroga facing Suva at 1pm at Lawaqa Park, Labasa will clash with Nasinu at 2pm at Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa, Nadi will host Ba at 3pm at Prince Charles Park while Navua will battle Tailevu at the same time at Uprising Resort Ground.

You can catch the LIVE commentary of the Lautoka versus Rewa match on Mirchi FM.