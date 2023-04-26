OFC notes increase in interest for women’s football

The Oceania Football Confederation has noted a continuous increase in interest and support for women’s football in Fiji and the Pacific as a whole.

Oceania Women’s Football Coordinator, Ema Evans says it is for this reason that they continue to pave the way for girls and women to have access to football, through their development programmes over the years.

Evans says everyone should be given the opportunity to play football, as it has a lot of benefits for them as an individual and also for their communities.

“We are trying to make football as accessible as possible by coming into schools, by coming into communities – and this will only benefit the communities in the years to come. The girls leave feeling empowered, they are confident, and they too want to give back.”



Oceania Women’s Football Coordinator, Ema Evans

Evans says the sport empowers girls and women and enables them to give back to their communities in whatever way they can, on and off the football field.

She says the interest and support were even evident in the recent OFC Women’s Nations Cups, where more than 5,000 people turned up in person and over 45,000 viewers tuned in to watch the final between Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The OFC recently launched its “This Is How We Football” programme in Fiji, aimed at empowering girls to play football in their respective communities.

This is part of efforts to grow the interest and support for women’s football.