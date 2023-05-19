Nabenu to bolster Suva’s defense

Simione Nabenu (middle). [Source: Suva FA/ Facebook]

Suva football coach Babs Khan has called in Simione Nabenu to bolster the team for their last OFC Champions League pool match against Solomon Warriors.

Nabenu who missed out on the first two matches joined the team today from New Zealand.

Khan says his return is timely.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have got Nabenu from New Zealand. He was part of the system but due to work commitment, he couldn’t be part of the last two games.”

Khan reveals he requested the officials to get in a defender for their last pool match.

He says they made a great choice of roping in Nabenu but they will first assess his fitness level.

Suva battles the Solomon Warriors tomorrow at 4pm.