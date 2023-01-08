Liverpool and Wolves forced to settle for replay

[Source: FA Cup/Twitter]

Liverpool and Wolves were forced to settle for an FA Cup third-round replay after a thrilling encounter finished at 2-all at Anfield.

Wolves led after Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson horrifically gave the ball away and Goncalo Guedes tapped home.

Darwin Nunez’s classy left-footed volley pulled Liverpool level, before Mohamed Salah side-footed them ahead.

Hwang Hee-chan then came off the bench to earn Wolves a replay, with the ball ricocheting in off his side.

Wolves thought they had won the game when Toti flicked home, but the Video Assistant Referee ruled it offside earlier in the move.

A replay is likely to anger Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who reiterated his opposition to them as recently as Friday.