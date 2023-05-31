Last-gasp Israel sink Uzbekistan, make history

[Source: FIFA World Cup/Twitter]

A header deep into stoppage time from substitute Anan Khalaili helped Israel edge Uzbekistan and qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup™ quarter-finals for the first time ever.

A highly-competitive match saw each side hit the woodwork in the first half. Israel’s Tay Abed headed an effort against the post in the 13th minute. Seven minutes later, it was Sherzod Esanov’s turn to rattle the crossbar for Uzbekistan from close range.

That competitive tension continued into the second half as significant chances were few and far between until the very end.

Hamza Shibli missed a gilt-edged chance in the final minute of regulation time as he was unable to steer Dor Turgeman’s low, driven cross on target on the back post from about six yards out. But Khalaili made sure that everyone back home would soon forget Shibli’s miss as he stabbed home a famous late winner for his country.

Israel will face the winner of Brazil-Tunisia in the quarter-finals on Saturday in San Juan.