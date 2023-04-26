Krishna's Bengaluru falls in final

[Source: Bengaluru]

Roy Krishna’s side Bengaluru FC went down 2-1 to Odisha in the Super Cup final this morning.

Odisha FC got their hands on their first-ever silverware after a thriller.

Two first-half goals to Diego Mauricio made the difference.

Bengaluru who was playing their third final of the season found the back of the net via a penalty late in the match.

The win means Bengaluru will face former I-League champions Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoffs on Sunday.

The winner books a spot in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2023-24.