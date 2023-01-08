Kane a goal away from club record

[pic:Goal.com]

England football captain Harry Kane moved within one of Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goal scoring record this morning.

This is after a trademark finish to earn Tottenham a safe FA Cup passage against Portsmouth.

Kane’s side beat Portsmouth 1-0.

The England skipper has now scored 265 goals for his club, one behind the legendary Greaves.

He had the chance to equal the record, or even break it if he scores more than once, in the north London Premier League derby at home to Arsenal on 15 January.