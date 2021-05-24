Home

Four key Rewa players to miss Ba clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 12:30 pm

Rewa football will be without four key players in tomorrow’s Digicel Premier League clash against Ba.

The four players include national reps Setareki Hughes, Inoke Turagalailai, Samuela Nabenia and Patrick Joseph.

The players are on a one match suspension after copping double yellow cards in the previous matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Rodicks Singh says Rewa is a team of depth and their absence shouldn’t be a problem.

“Rewa is a team that has a good squad, I don’t think the absence of these four players will affect the team but the thing is if the others are given the chance to play, they have to prove their worth.”

The Delta Tigers are currently third on the rankings with 19 points.

They face Ba tomorrow at 2pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

At the same venue, Suva battles Labasa at 4pm and you can listen to the love commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

Also tomorrow at 4pm, Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park while Nadroga takes on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

 

