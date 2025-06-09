Fiji face New Caledonia in semifinal decider

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji U-16 Women’s hopes for a semi-final spot rest on their final group match against New Caledonia today.

After losing to Samoa 4-0 in their second group match of OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, Fiji now sits on second position in group A.

Fiji needs only a draw to advance, while New Caledonia must win.

Head coach Marika Rodu says his team will need to create more scoring chances in today’s match.

“When we turnover the possession, we are not able to be effective in terms of getting in the box or getting crosses or even taking a shot at goal. So we’re looking to do that.”

Improving their defense is also a key area, especially after conceding four goals against Samoa.

Fiji will face New Caledonia today at 11am.

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s Extra Battle of the Giants Navua takes on hosts Labasa on Saturday at 2pm in the first semifinal while Lautoka takes on Rewa in the second semifinal at 4.30pm.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.









