Ba aims for semi-final spot

Ba football has a clear vision of what they need to achieve in the Rooster Chicken/Scoop Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

The Asif Khan coached-side has set a target of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Khan says it’s no secret that they’re in a competitive pool but they have been putting in the hard yards every day, trusting that his players will deliver.

“The boys who are with me are coping well and they are giving their 100% in terms of maintaining our reputation and our name in BOG and we want to be at least in the semi-final. We know all the games are like final and all the games is like a do or die situation”

Khan believes they’re determined and they’ll stop at nothing to attain their goals.



[Source: Ba Football/Facebook]

Ba will meet Labasa at 6pm on Friday.

In earlier matches, Rewa opens the tournament against Suva at 1.30pm before Lautoka battles Navua at 3.30pm.

The last game of day one will see Nadi taking on Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

