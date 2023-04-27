Davule, Ravacala set for historic outing

Elite boxers Jone Davule and Mikaele Ravalaca

Elite boxers Jone Davule and Mikaele Ravalaca are set to turn a new leaf for Boxing Fiji.

The duo will be the first Fijian boxers to compete in the World Amateur Boxing championship.

The two boxers will be meeting National Boxing coach Cam Todd in Uzbekistan.

Gold winners from the championship will walk away with $200 000 USD, $100k USD for silver while bronze winners will settle for $50 000 USD.

The 2023 IBA Men’s World Amateur Boxing Championship in Tashkent is scheduled from May 1-14.