Cyclists debut strong at Commonwealth Youth Games

[Source: FASANOC/Facebook]

Fiji’s emerging cyclers, Don Younger and Aiden Caine, made their first appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago today.

In a spirited performance, Younger clinched the 25th position with a timing of 23.37.15 seconds, while Caine secured the 28th spot, completing the men’s individual trial at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in 28.2.38 seconds.

A team of 36 athletes are representing Fiji across multiple disciplines including cycling, 7s rugby, swimming, athletics, and triathlon.

Chef de Mission of Team Fiji Kelvin Yee expressed unwavering determination as he articulated the squad’s ambitious goal of clinching medals.

The Commonwealth Youth Games will be held over eight days and it will conclude on Friday.