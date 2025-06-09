Australia's Starc wants spicy Ashes wickets

[Source: Reuters]

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has urged curators to prepare bowler-friendly pitches for the Ashes, warning against flattening surfaces to maximise five-day revenue as England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach looms.

Australia defeated India 3-1 in the last home summer on pitches that offered encouragement for batters and bowlers alike, and Starc said he hoped that would continue in the five-test series against England.

“I hope the groundsmen stick to their guns and prepare the wickets they want,” Starc told Australian media.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we are worried about five days of revenue then there’s bigger problems at hand.”

Left-armer Starc took a four-wicket haul for New South Wales on a tepid Sydney Cricket Ground pitch on Monday in the Sheffield Shield match against Victoria.

Though encouraged by his bowling in his first first-class match since July, Starc said the wicket would have played right into the England batters’ hands.

“Yeah no doubt. Especially if they’re pretty docile wickets like this,” he said.

“We know the way they’re trying to play their cricket.

We’ll worry about that next week.”

Starc, who recently quit T20I cricket to extend his career in tests, said his bowling rhythm was back after a long layoff from red-ball cricket and he was building nicely for the Ashes series-opener in Perth starting on November 21.

“I think the break was a good thing, but I just tend to be someone who continuous bowling keeps in rhythm,” said the 35-year-old.

“I’ve just been speaking to (head coach) Ronnie (Andrew McDonald) then, I think I’ve sorted it out and now it’s just getting the engine going again.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.