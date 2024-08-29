Basketball

Grammar U17 loses two key players to Drua Development

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

August 29, 2024 12:57 pm

Despite the recent departure of two pivotal players to the Fijian Drua development side, the Suva Grammar School under 17 basketball team will be out to prove a point at the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Tournament.

Team Manager Melanie Mataitini confirms that Saula Koroi and Jason Ilimotama, who had been integral to the team’s preparations, were recruited just days before the tournament.

Mataitini says their absence will undoubtedly be felt, but she expresses confidence in the team’s ability to adapt and perform.

“The two that left our camp this morning for Drua. They’ve been our main player in the team. Before leaving this morning they came and encouraged the boys. Because for us they were told this morning, treat every game as their finals. So it’s more like our finals today with SVC.”

The Suva Grammar team made a strong start, securing a narrow 10-8 victory over SVC in their opening game.

Mataitini emphasizes the importance of building on this initial success and adhering to their game plan throughout the three-day tournament.

The U17 squad, largely composed of players who were part of the victorious U16 team in the Deans competition.

In other U17 matchups, Marist Brothers High School 1 thrashed Fiji Agape Mission School 36-17 while Central College edged out Marist Brothers High School 2 7-6 in a closely contested game.

The games continue in Lautoka.

