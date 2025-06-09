Fiji set to depart for basketball World Cup

Fiji’s men’s and women’s teams will be leaving for China this afternoon to compete at the FIBA 3×3 Under-23 World Cup that starts this week.

Their campaign begins on Thursday, with the women facing Czechia at 7:25 pm, followed by a match against New Zealand at midnight.

On Saturday, they take on Uganda at 9:30 pm before their final pool game against the Netherlands at midnight.

The men’s team will play Latvia first on Thursday at 8:15 pm, then face the United States at 12:50 am.

On Saturday, they play host nation China at 10:20 pm, followed by Qatar at 1:15 am.

The women’s team features Pacific Games bronze medalists Moana Liebregts, Estelle Kainamoli, and Ranadi Koroi.

The men’s squad includes Gabriel Tuivanuavou, Keena Hughes, Isaac Sewabu, and Tevita Vocea.

The side flies out to China from the Nadi International Airport at 4.30pm.

