Athletics Fiji is exploring for the best

Athletics Fiji works arduously to cultivate in tapping potential of athletes throughout the nation.

Makelesi Bulikiobo, a Fijian Olympian, feels there is much work to be done to help the athletes improve and become accustomed to competing on an international platform.

“I believe what Athletics Fiji is working on in terms of developing the sport is starting again from the bottom. We already have some who are there but have not reached the standard”

Bulikiobo believes that Athletics Fiji is hoping to maintain and sustain the athletes for the long term goal.

National Athletics coach Albert Miller acknowledged the athletes and coaches for their perseverance in battling the elements for a second Pacific Games trials at the HFC Stadium.

Miller is hoping for favorable weather for the final trial.

Athletics Fiji will announce the final squad after the last trial next month.