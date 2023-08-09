Age not a barrier for Va'a women

Seven female paddlers will be representing Fiji in the Masters category 2023 International Vaá Federation (IVF) World Distance Championships in Samoa next week.

Participant Selita Koroi says the team is made of paddlers between the age of 40 and 50 and will be competing in a 24km race.

“I guess for our age it’s just not so much the enjoyment of the sport and participating, it’s also about getting to the finishing line after 24km which is a challenge but we are prepared.”

Koroi adds they’ve also seen a significant growth of women pursuing the paddling over the years.

The team will leave for Samoa on Saturday.