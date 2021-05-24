Yasawa villagers receive solar power

Members of the Yavusa, Sabutoyatoya on Waya Lailai Island in Yasawa received a home base solar system last week.

The project, which was funded by the Office of the Prime Minister’s Small Grant Scheme, will benefit 96 households and 450 villagers of Namara, Yamata and Naboro.

Commissioner Western, Mesake Ledua says this investment by the Government is an opportunity for the villagers to enhance their lives.

Article continues after advertisement

Ledua adds the government is committed to ending the isolation of the maritime and rural communities and is ensuring they have the same advantages and services as people in the major urban centres.

The project, which cost close to $400,000 also provides income-generating prospects as it has the potential to raise the level of economic activity on the island.

Village Headman Ulaiasi Tuivomo says the home-based solar system brings a lot of relief, but it is important that they take ownership of the project.